Marie Antoinette is a controversial historical figure, most famously associated with a comment she may or may not have uttered: “Let them eat cake!” Her position as the Dauphine of France during the French Revolution (and the fact that she powdered her hair with starch while Parisians were starving to death) eventually led to her assassination. But more recently, the idea of Marie Antoinette got a candy-coloured makeover by director Sofia Coppola, colouring the monarch as a whimsical teenager unaware of real-world horrors. Perhaps this is West's perception of Marie Antoinette: a fashionable, gorgeous woman of royalty, misunderstood by society. It is a fairly shallow reading of the real-life Antoinette, but one that would make more sense if West is comparing his wife to her. Maybe the comparison is closer to the truth than we realise. If Marie Antoinette were alive today, she might have published a book of selfies before Kim K. even thought of it.