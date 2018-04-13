Jenna Dewan Posts First Photo Post Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan Tatum split from husband Channing Tatum last week, and, as per her Twitter, she's very grateful for the support of her fans, post-split. Tatum shared a photo (a solo photo, no Channing in sight) with the caption, "Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back."
Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back ❤️??? pic.twitter.com/Ob4EV5MUzY— Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) April 13, 2018
Tatum and Dewan announced their split early last week, telling their followers that they decided to split "lovingly."
"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," their joint statement read. They added, "There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible." The statement arrived via a screenshot of what looks like — according to an investigation from Select All — a slideshow of a Microsoft Word Powerpoint.
In the meantime, Dewan's rep has been incredibly patient with questions related to her breakup. After the news broke, some speculated that it was too positive, too loving. Did Dewan and Tatum over-correct because their breakup was littered with vitriol? And, most importantly, did Tatum pull a Tristan Thompson?
"Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumours are true," a rep for Dewan told The Daily Mail. "The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation."
