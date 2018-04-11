“Salary wasn’t a topic I discussed with my coworkers until one I was friendly with was quitting and mentioned what he was offered to stay,” she says. “My coworkers and I were baffled both by how much they were offering him to stay, and how little we were getting paid. The one time I had asked for a raise close to what he was making, I was told that I hadn’t done my research and no one would pay me that much. I ended up leaving for a company that was willing to giving me a 30% raise, better benefits, and didn’t demean me when I negotiated. Money is a sensitive topic, but I think the only way we’ll ever get equal pay is if we’re willing to believe our worth — and talk about it.”