Molly Ringwald Has Second Thoughts About Her Movies In Light Of #MeToo

If #MeToo has taught us anything, it’s that we could all benefit from some reflection. Hollywood’s recent reckoning has presented some hard-to-stomach realisations about the entertainment industry, both for the fans who consume it, as well as the actors who were a part of it. In an essay for The New Yorker , Molly Ringwald confesses that it’s caused her to examine her own body of work, in particular the iconic movies she’s made with director John Hughes. While films like Sixteen Candles and The Breakfast Club are lauded as groundbreakers for telling adolescent stories, there are a few scenes that, in light of #MeToo, teach some pretty problematic behaviour.