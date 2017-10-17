"In my twenties, I was blindsided during an audition, when I was asked by the director, in a somewhat rhetorical manner, to let the lead actor put a dog collar around my neck," she remembers. "This was not even remotely in the pages I had studied; I could not even fathom how it made sense in the story...I don’t even know if the collar ever made it on me, because that’s the closest I’ve had to an out-of-body experience...I sobbed in the parking lot, and when I got home and called my agent to tell him what happened, he laughed and said, 'Well, I guess that’s one for the memoirs...' I fired him and moved to Paris not long after."