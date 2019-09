Cardi B’s Album Is Full Of Instagram Captions For All Your #OOTDs

Finally, Cardi B’s hotly-anticipated first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which features Chance the Rapper, SZA, Migos, and Kehlani, is now available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify. Between letting it slip that she wants a threesome with Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna , and reminding the world (er, Offset ) that she’s not one to be cheated on , she offered up a whole list of fashion-y lyrics that we can't wait to use as Instagram captions.