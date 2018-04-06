Cardi B’s Album Is Full Of Instagram Captions For All Your #OOTDs

Finally, Cardi B’s hotly-anticipated first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, which features Chance the Rapper, SZA, Migos, and Kehlani, is now available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify. Between letting it slip that she wants a threesome with Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna, and reminding the world (er, Offset) that she’s not one to be cheated on, she offered up a whole list of fashion-y lyrics that we can't wait to use as Instagram captions.
We've had our eye on the Bronx native since before her appearance at the BET Awards last summer (way before the fashion industry became so enthralled with her), so we aren’t surprised that Cardi B 1) now has a certified “get money” rapper style, and 2) is freely flexing her fashion cred on her debut album.
If you consider yourself a Fashion Person™, then we are pleased to tell you that Invasion of Privacy is Insta-caption gold. We’ve done all the heavy-lifting and listened to the album on repeat to pull out its best fashion references. All you have to do is copy and paste.