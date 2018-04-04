Her film is certainly a deliberate, vivid, and almost agonising exploration of one man's psyche, but also of his relationship with the women around him: his ageing mother (Judith Roberts), who he lives with and takes care of, and Nina (Ekaterina Samsonov), the little girl he's in charge of recovering. But Ramsay refuses to be placed in a neat little box, a rebellious streak that's present in all her films, and applies to her creative choices as well. She refuses to be limited by her gender."I feel like a filmmaker first, who happens to be a woman," she said. "It’s pretty reductive to say that women should make just stories about women. Guys make loads of stories about women. Nothing’s off limits if you’re exploring the world. I’ve made a film about a young kid, a boy, about a young adult in her early 20s, a mother — it’s whatever characters you gravitate towards. We need women’s stories — but women can tell lots of stories about lots of different things."