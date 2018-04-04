Your Guide To The Insta-Models In Cardi B’s “Bartier Cardi” Video

Well, what do we have here? Cardi B has fallen under Petra Collin’s gaze not once but twice. In February, the fashion photographer shot Belcalis Almanzar for CR Fashion Book Issue 12. Of her cover star, Carine Roitfeld said she was inspired by “this generation’s ability to make the most of their crazy reality and use it as fuel for creativity."
On Monday, Cardi took things a step further in the video for “Bartier Cardi," her ode to her “dazzling come-up,” with Collins leading the charge. Collins has become known for making the women she photographs appear both alive and otherworldly, having worked with the likes of Gucci and Selena Gomez. When the video premiered during Love and Hip Hop New York — the show that introduced Cardi B to the rest of America — the rapper owned every bit of her femininity, from her furs to her body movements. And similar to Cardi and Collins' spread in CR Fashion Book, the music video showed the rapper in all her high-low glory, with product placements from Fashion Nova and EOS surrounded her luxurious outfits dripping in diamonds. But it wasn’t just Cardi who benefitted from Collin’s soft-focus glow. In fact, we spied several familiar faces who we’re sure are about to become the next big thing.
“Fun fact: We made sure to include all different types of women models!” Patientce Foster, who co-creative directed the music video, captioned a still from the shoot in her Instagram story. “Skinny, curvy, Asian, [and] Black!” And it was the casting that made the video even more epic. Here's your complete guide to the Insta-models who received the Cardi B blessing.