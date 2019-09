Your Guide To The Insta-Models In Cardi B’s “Bartier Cardi” Video

On Monday, Cardi took things a step further in the video for “Bartier Cardi," her ode to her “dazzling come-up,” with Collins leading the charge. Collins has become known for making the women she photographs appear both alive and otherworldly , having worked with the likes of Gucci and Selena Gomez. When the video premiered during Love and Hip Hop New York — the show that introduced Cardi B to the rest of America — the rapper owned every bit of her femininity, from her furs to her body movements. And similar to Cardi and Collins' spread in CR Fashion Book, the music video showed the rapper in all her high-low glory, with product placements from Fashion Nova and EOS surrounded her luxurious outfits dripping in diamonds. But it wasn’t just Cardi who benefitted from Collin’s soft-focus glow. In fact, we spied several familiar faces who we’re sure are about to become the next big thing.