Meet Canada's Answer To Gossip Girl

21 Thunder, the Canadian television show that made its way to Netflix last month, isn't all that concerned with football, even though football is ostensibly the subject matter of the show. Nah, soccer is just the proscenium surrounding a Gossip Girl-style show about young people leaving young people-land. It focuses on the U21 division of the Thunder, a fictional soccer team that plays for Montréal. This year, the pilot tells us in no uncertain terms, is a big deal for the players. Most of them have played together since they were twelve (U12, for the footie nerds in the back). Now that they're all approaching 21, they have to either launch professional football careers or pivot into something more sustainable. Ergo, internal conflict. Ergo, external conflict. Ergo, sexual relations catalysed by external conflict. The soccer shirts will be removed, declarations of love will happen on porches (and in the physical therapy room, and on the football pitch), and, heck, an arsonist might make a guest appearance! This show really does have everything, including a much-needed dose of diversity. Canadian television, come through!