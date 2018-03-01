22 Films Every Black Woman Should See

By now, the role Black women play in our society should be undeniable. From former First Lady Michelle Obama to director extraordinaire Ava DuVernay, Black women have contributed so much to the world we live in. Don't even get me started on Beyoncé. Even the unsung heroes — our mothers, aunts, daughters, teachers, and caretakers, for example — have extraordinary stories of resilience and pride that more people need to hear.
Black women's perspectives are so valuable, even when they aren't reflected by pop culture at large. Luckily, stories that Black women have been able to bring to life on screen have been just as impactful, tackling everything from friendship and careers to motherhood and social justice.
I've taken the liberty of rounding up some of the quintessential films, across genres, centring on Black women and femmes. Each of these titles explores the complexity of Black womanhood. How Black women see the world, ourselves, and each other is central to each of these stories. Collectively, they offer a creative take on our experiences. These are 22 movies that every Black woman absolutely needs to see.