5 Celebrity Sibling Tattoos That Are Cute, Not Creepy

Blood runs deep — especially when it comes to the sibling relationship. Maybe yours drives you insane, or maybe you live across the country from one another, but when it comes down to it, no one has your back and gets your quirks quite like they do. And of course, there's no rivalry quite like a sibling rivalry. If you want to win the title of best sister or brother in 2018, you're going to have to go bold. The best way? By getting a sibling tattoo.
We know what you're thinking: Isn't that kind of cheesy? Not if you take a cue from Harry Styles, Jonah Hill, Bella Thorne, and other celebs who are inking permanent, and very cool, odes to their siblings. Ahead, check out a few of our favourite designs to get inspired. After all, there's no better way to keep a family member close at all times (unless, of course, you want to move in under the same roof again, which we're guessing you really, really don't).