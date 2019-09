Why Is True Crime Part Of Norway’s Easter Celebrations?

According to The Spectator , this tradition started in 1932, when authors Nordahl Grieg and Nils Lie engaged in their own unique brand of guerilla marketing for their book about a train robbery that took place on Easter. Instead of posting a conventional ad in the newspaper, they published an excerpt from the book on the front page. For whatever reason, this work of pure fiction ended up looking like actual news (maybe it was because the book's title, translated from the original Norwegian, was The Bergen train was robbed in the night).