The difference in this case, is that Schumer's character isn't considered ugly, or a problem to be fixed, by anyone around her. All of that messaging is coming from her own, internalised anxieties. The whole point of I Feel Pretty is that she, like so many women, feels bad about herself because since childhood, she has been bombarded with information telling her that no one, least of all her, is ever perfect. That idea is driven home in a scene where Emily Ratajkowski, of all people, reveals that she's been struggling with self-esteem issues. If she's not swaggering around like she owns the world, then what chance do the rest of us have? The movie isn't saying you shouldn't aspire to look like Schumer, or co-stars Aidy Bryant and Busy Philipps. Ultimately, its goal is to inspire women to celebrate themselves as they are, and indict a world that prevents us from doing so.