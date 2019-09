This Movie Is Crimson Peak But For The Youths

The trailer, with all of its gothic tropes, may remind you of 2015's Crimson Peak. Fortunately, THWACIIW features no incest-and-murder plot points , for which I am particularly grateful. However, it does include lots of spooky whispers, which for sure has something to do with that hidden clock. Who put it in the wall? Why is it there? And what "horrible" thing does the clock intend to do, as Jonathan warns? Guess we'll have to wait for the film to find out.