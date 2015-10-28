Last week, we learned that Cruel Intentions is getting a TV reboot and will therefore finally answer the question: What if Sebastian and Annette had a child? (Answer: We shall see.) But we have another question, too: In an age in which movies calmly and deliberately establish themselves as the platform for strange, unique, and/or downright disturbing sibling behaviour, was the dynamic between Sebastian and his stepsister really that taboo? Can they really compare to the sibling relationships in other movies?



Answer: yes. (Although, not because of their sexual chemistry, we promise.) Some of the most interesting movies have been based on various siblings' eccentric natures, or more specifically, on those siblings’ abilities to scare us to death. So with Halloween in mind and the legacy of '90s films in our hearts, here’s our roundup of cinema’s strangest blood bonds.



