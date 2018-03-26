Tiffany Haddish's Beyoncé Story Now Involves Biting & We're Confused

Tiffany Haddish's Beyoncé story, recounted in a recent interview for GQ, is the stuff of legend. Haddish first met Beyoncé, as the story goes, at a party, where they performed what sounds like the customary "We're both famous!" meetup. But, later, an unnamed actress — allegedly — bit Beyoncé. Yes, someone gnawed on Bey. Perturbed, Haddish told Beyoncé that she would avenge the music legend.
"Beyoncé's at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight,'" Haddish recalled. Beyoncé urged her not to, explaining that the actress was "on drugs" and therefore the bite wasn't that offensive.
Advertisement
"Tiffany, no. Don't do that,'" Beyoncé reportedly told Haddish. "That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill." Nothing ruffles a queen.
Nevertheless, Haddish was flabbergasted. "There's people out here biting Beyoncé!" she told GQ after having told the story. Even the most famous musician isn't susceptible to... biting at a party, I guess.
This isn't Haddish's only Beyoncé story, actually. In February, Haddish told TVOne that she once saw Beyoncé "shoo" another woman off Jay-Z. This led to rumours that a lyric on a new Beyoncé track were about Haddish. The lyrics in question refer to signing a "non disclosure agreement," something that wouldn't pair well with Haddish, who is delightfully chatty to press. Following this rumour, though, Haddish tweeted that hey, it doesn't matter if Beyoncé wants to sing about her. Beyoncé can do whatever she wants!
"Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé," she said. The comedian's GQ interview was actually conducted in January, before Beyoncé's cryptic lyrics, but at this point, Haddish should just write a fly-on-the-wall style memoir about the queen. Goodness knows we'd all read it. Plus, we must — we must — find out who bit Beyoncé.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement