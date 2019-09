To drum up excitement (and prevent an onslaught of spoilers), HBO has kept the cast on a pretty tight leash by preventing them from using social media on set and monitoring what information they share about what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest finales in television history . So, when a cast member dishes even the tinies smidgen of intel, we consider it to be big and newsworthy, especially if it's coming from a Lannister. Just as you can count on them to always pay their debts, you can guarantee that they don't say anything without intention. Enter Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), who recently told the Short List that his character will be sporting some serious facial hair the next time we see him.