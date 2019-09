Celebs gliding around the Cannes red carpet in their fashion finest are often stopped by fans to pose for a selfie. Sometimes the celebs are willing, other times they may politely decline, but a hallmark of Cannes is that fans are able to stand close to the action (as opposed to the Oscars, where fans are relegated to the back). Fans in close proximity and an expectation of couture on the carpet means that selfies are going to happen. It’s an inevitability, but a harmless one.