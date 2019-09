It's not just fans who are having a hard time grappling with Warner Bros' decision to cast Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald . Those who worked for the prominent Harry Potter website Pottermore, which J.K. Rowling launched in 2012, reportedly struggled with the decision as well. BuzzFeed reports that the website laid off its editorial staff on Wednesday, with a spokesperson citing "reorganisation" (with an "s" because British) as the root of this decision. However, sources revealed that writers had been having problems for some time before getting the axe, with one such issue being how to cover Depp's role in the franchise.