This Is The UK's Best Place To Live, According To An Expert Panel

York has been named "the best place to live in the UK" by a panel of experts.
The historic walled city, which has a population of around 150,000 people, topped a list compiled by The Sunday Times. The newspaper's panel took into account a variety of factors that contribute to quality of life, including jobs, schools, broadband speed, culture, community spirit and local shops.
"We're championing York this year in honour of its bold approach to bringing the historic city into the 21st century without losing any character or community spirit," said The Sunday Times' home editor Helen Davies.
According to Zoopla, the average property price in York is £275,000 - around £50,000 more than the current UK national average. The picturesque city centre is known for its "Snickelways", narrow pedestrian streets which lead to the historic market squares, and York Minster, one of the largest cathedrals in Northern Europe.
"York today is a mini metropolis, with cool cafes, destination restaurants and innovative companies — plus the fastest internet in Britain," said The Sunday Times.
The newspaper also named Bermondsey as the best place to live in London, saying the south-east borough "epitomises the modern urban good life. It’s happening, central and fun, but it hasn’t gone Shoreditch party crazy."
Shipston-upon-Stour in the Midlands, Swansea's Mumbles in Wales, Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, Frome in Somerset, Melrose in Scotland, Chelmsford in Essex, Belfast's Ballyhackmore in Northern Ireland and Tynemouth in the North East were also singled out as the best places to live in their respective UK regions.
