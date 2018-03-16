Is Lara Croft A Feminist Character?

Director Roar Uthaug's decision to focus on the character's origin story rather than the legend we've come to know, as well as omitting any form of love interest, are clear signals that this Tomb Raider isn't the one we've grown used to seeing. Just as every new generation of women stands on struggles and successes of the one that came before, so, too, does our most famous woman gaming legend. And this Lara did not come to play. Vikander trained for four months with a combination of MMA training, rock climbing, and weightlifting, gaining nearly 12 pounds of muscle for the role.