Is Lara Croft A Feminist Character?

Still, things have changed since Jolie's Lara went into retirement. For one thing, women now make up 41%, or nearly half, of all video game users, according to a study from 2016 . This has prompted game manufacturers, including Crystal Dynamics (the developer holding the rights to the Lara Croft franchise) to re-imagine how they market female characters. In 2013, the company rebooted the game, switching out Lara Croft's signature shorts for more practical cargo pants. This updated version of Lara, voiced by Grey’s Anatomy actress Camilla Luddington, has more human-like measurements than her cartoonish predecessor; her muscles, somewhat of a prerequisite for someone who spends their days climbing in an out of ancient structures, are more obvious and defined. This was a Lara meant to appeal to all her fans, women and men alike. (The third game in the rebooted franchise, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the trailer for which has just been released , will be handled by a new company, Eidos Montreal. But just what that will mean for the character remains to be seen.)