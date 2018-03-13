Just one day after Joe Jonas revealed his most recent arm tattoo of an outline of a woman, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner —who also happens to be Jonas' fiancée — debuted some new ink of her own on Instagram. And maybe we're biased since we're obviously team Sansa Stark, or maybe we just love celebrities with animal tattoos, but we can't get over the cuteness of it.
Both Jonas and Turner saw Toronto-based tattoo artist Curt Montgomery for their art, and the photo tags suggest they most likely went together, but that doesn't necessarily mean the designs pay homage to their relationship, right? Fans would beg to differ.
After Jonas posted his ink, people began to speculate that the fine-line portrait of the woman must be Turner — or at least, Turner playing Stark in GoT. Jonas didn't confirm or deny the rumours, but it seems pretty clear the tattoo of a woman means something in regard to the most important woman in his life. As for Turner's black and red bunny on the back of her arm? We're guessing it's a little more than just a simple tribute to the woodland creature.
That's because Turner's existing tattoo collection carries real sentiment. In 2016, she got her first finger tattoo of five tally marks to represent all five members of her family. Later that year, Turner got matching tattoos — the date 7th August 2009 inked in red — with her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams to commemorate landing their respective gigs on GoT. Now, we don't know exactly what bunnies symbolise to the actress, but we'll just say this: The year she dressed as the creature for Halloween was also the year she started dating Jonas and spent the holiday with him... coincidence? We think not.
