Why I Am A 16-Year-Old Climate Activist

Here’s the honest truth. Scientists tell us that since we’ve waited so long to take action on climate change radical transformation of our planet is now all but inevitable. The only thing that can create the change we need in the time we have left, if we’re honest with ourselves, is a radical political transformation that holds the rights of youth, of indigenous peoples , of women, of all people as more important that the rights of corporations to pollute and perpetuate intergenerational injustice on me and my peers. Climate change is not a problem of our generation’s making, but apparently it’s now up to us to do the work that should have been done decades ago.