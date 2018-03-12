While you were busy thinking about The Bachelor finale, something terrible happened: Cameron Diaz retired from acting. Diaz actually did so some time ago, but her friend Selma Blair just now delivered the news. Blair told The Metro that, during lunch "the other day," Diaz revealed that she's done with movies — even though Blair would have liked to see another iteration of The Sweetest Thing.
"We were reminiscing about [The Sweetest Thing]," Blair recalled. "I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like, 'I'm done'."
Blair added, "I mean she doesn’t need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don’t know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."
Indeed, Diaz hasn't been in a movie since 2014, when she starred in three successive movies: Annie, Sex Tape, and The Other Woman. All three were comedies, and all three scored under 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. In the years since, Diaz has gotten married, released another book — she released her first book, The Body Book, in 2013, and the follow-up, The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time, in 2016.
In 2017, Diaz said at a Goop panel that, following her busy 2014, she needed a break from acting.
"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself,' which is a hard thing to face up to," she said, as per E! news. "I felt the need to make myself whole."
What we're hearing is that she won't be in a Charlie's Angels remake, even though there's allegedly one on the horizon. That's upsetting, if only because then we won't get to see a scene like this ever again.
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Diaz for comment.
