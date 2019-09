The Powerful Oscars Moment You Didn’t See On Onstage Will Give You Chills

"Look around, everyone, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed," she said. "Invite us into your office in a couple days. Or you can come to ours." She then left the audience with two words: " inclusion rider ." An inclusion rider is a contract stipulation that enforces diversity and inclusion. According to the New York Times, inclusion riders trace back to a Ted Talk performed by Stacy Smith about inclusion in Hollywood. Smith, the founder and director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative , explained in the talk that A-listers — celebrities like Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, or really anyone who's been nominated for an Oscar — should be able to request that their films reflect the diversity of the nation both on and of camera.