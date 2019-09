Love Actually Was The Actual Best Picture Winner At The Oscars

Love Actually came out 15 years ago, and is still culturally relevant. Every December, a new crop of think pieces arise debating whether the movie is a delight, or a schlocky mess of unrealistic portrayals of relationships. The hunger for Love Actually is real – new trivia about the movie is unveiled all the time. Most recently, Emma Thompson said that her relationship with actor Kenneth Branagh, which was rife with infidelity, helped her prepare for the infamous Joni Mitchell CD scene.