Love Actually Was The Actual Best Picture Winner At The Oscars

Elena Nicolaou
Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock.
Listen to some songs, and you're immediately transported to a time, a place, and a mood. At the end of one of the many movie montages this Oscars, we all were transported to a specific tear-jerking scene in a beloved movie – but it might've taken you a moment to figure out which one.
When you finally matched the song to the movie, you saw the scene unspool before your eyes: Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) running through the airport to find Joanna (Olivia Olson) in Love Actually. The song — appropriately titled "Joanna Drives Off" — was the perfect complement to the montage's string of romantic scenes from movies.
Love Actually's poignant music paired with the most evocative love scenes in movies proved too much for Twitter to handle. Most of us were reduced to tears and sentimentality.
Clearly, the Oscars knew how to elicit the desired reaction from the audience.
One Twitter user suggested the Oscars play the song throughout the ceremony. Might as well just keep up a good thing going.
Love Actually came out 15 years ago, and is still culturally relevant. Every December, a new crop of think pieces arise debating whether the movie is a delight, or a schlocky mess of unrealistic portrayals of relationships. The hunger for Love Actually is real – new trivia about the movie is unveiled all the time. Most recently, Emma Thompson said that her relationship with actor Kenneth Branagh, which was rife with infidelity, helped her prepare for the infamous Joni Mitchell CD scene.
"I’ve had so much bloody practice at crying in a bedroom, then having to go out and be cheerful, gathering up the pieces of my heart and putting them in a drawer," she told The Telegraph.
All debate about the inherent worth of Love Actually aside, there's something we all can agree on: "Joanna Drives Off" is a six-minute triumph, and ode to all that is beautiful in love and movies. May it play in every montage.
