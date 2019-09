Twitter Doesn't Want You To Forget Kobe Bryant's Past

Kobe Bryant just won the Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball, but Twitter isn't celebrating. Tonight's Academy Awards is the first in a post-#MeToo world , and they just awarded a statue to someone who was accused of rape . In 2003, the former basketball player was arrested in Eagle, Colorado after a 19-year-old hotel employee said she was sexually assaulted. His accuser declined to testify in court, therefore criminal charges were dropped, but the civil case was eventually settled out of court. Hollywood says it wants to change, but this most recent move proves there's still a lot to learn