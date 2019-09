Why Timothée Chalamet Cried At The Oscars

And Shifman really isn't bias — many other prominent players are eager to gush about Chalamet's talents on the red carpet: Matthew McConaughey, who starred in Interstellar as Chalamet's father, and Guillermo del Toro, whose film Shape of Water is nominated for 13 awards tonight, both congratulated him on his incredible acting. McConaughey told Strahan that the Chalamet he acted with was a "good man" with "natural talent and real confidence." He also dubbed his portrayal of Elio as "fierce" and informing the viewers at home that "he is here to stay." Del Toro was a little more direct and appeared to tell Chalamet that he was going to win the Oscar, to which Chalamet said, "We'll see."