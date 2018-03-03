THIS Is How Stars Look Perfect When They Receive An Oscar

"It was the first year I did the show and... it was almost a potential disaster," Grayson explains. "Julia Roberts was still shedding tears after winning for Erin Brockovich and she was the next presenter up. I was told by a stage manager, 'Julia wants you around the other side of the stage — she hasn't stopped crying!'" (A little historical context to prep you for what came next: Roberts wore a vintage Valentino gown with a train attached to the upper part of her dress.) "I came around the corner too quickly and stepped on the back of her dress and I watched her head careen back, like someone getting whiplash in a car," he recalls. Now, in hindsight, Grayson laughs about the moment, "I thought [at the time], Oh god, I've taken out Julia Roberts. Today we still laugh about that moment."