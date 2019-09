In response to repeated callouts about the Oscars being too damn white, the Academy has diversified the list of people they invite to become voting members over the last two years. But for now, the majority of voting members are still male and whit e. And while I’m not ruling out the fact that white dudes appreciated Get Out, too, I don’t know if they’ll find it superior to The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, or Lady Bird. Furthermore, I think that the surplus of second and third place rankings that many expect will help Get Out secure the win aren’t so set in stone. The Academy has been working on increasing its membership of both people of colour and women , and has seen an uptick in both. And while this is great overall, it could mean that those second and third place votes could easily go to the movie with the feminist message, making it harder for Get Out to snag the win. In other words, it's possible that the Oscars' diversity could make it even more difficult to choose between the movie that uplifts women's issues or the issues of people of colour.