Even if you're a Love Actually hater, there's one scene in the film that's undeniably moving. When Karen, played by Emma Thompson , realises the necklace bought by her husband Harry, played by the late Alan Rickman , wasn't for her, she excuses herself to the bedroom and lets it all out. She puts on Joni Mitchell and cries, before wiping away the tears and putting on a smile. It's heartbreaking — and it turns out, it was also influenced by a real experience.