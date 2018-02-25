Survey Says: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Coming To Family Feud

We've been taking Steve Harvey's announcements with a big grain of salt since, oh, the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, but this one's legit: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West really are coming to Celebrity Family Feud.
Kardashian herself confirmed the news on social media, revealing that she and her rap star husband will compete against her other family members in an upcoming episode of the US popular game show hosted by Harvey. (And before you ask, no, North West sadly didn't make the cut, and you can forget about Saint and Chicago.)
She came and wanted to but is too young ? https://t.co/ogwNEC6Baf— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018
People reports that the family taped their special celebrity edition episode on Saturday, which will have the Wests facing off against Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Grandma M.J. May the best reality star win.
??? #TeamWest #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/8Pbqw7Lviu— Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) February 25, 2018
How did this come to pass — and how did West get involved? According to Kardashian, it was all his idea.
“If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” she shared in a behind-the-scenes video. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, Family Feud. We’re playing against the Kardashian Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”
GAME ON. @KimKardashian gives us a sneak tour of #CelebrityFamilyFeud. Are you Team West or Team Kardash-Jenner? pic.twitter.com/UvHMPOgtB8— Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) February 24, 2018
Frankly, we can't wait to see what answers this crew comes up with, and how Harvey reacts. The Kardashians/Wests/Jenners aren't the only famous family to reach for the buzzer. Basketball champs Steph Curry and Shaquille O'Neal, football great Emmitt Smith, My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos, singers Aly & AJ, and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Ian Ziering are all lined up to make their own Celebrity Family Feud appearances.
