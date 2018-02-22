Joining Lena on this expedition to seek out the source of The Shimmer are Dr. Ventress, a curt psychologist whose intensity suggests she's hiding something (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Anya, an impetuous and fierce paramedic (Gina Rodriguez), Josie, a whip-smart and sensitive physicist (Tessa Thompson), and Cass, a friendly yet reserved anthropologist (Tuva Novotny). It's a testament to each actress that each character, some of whom only get fairly limited screen time, feels distinct and whole. Portman smoothly conveys both delicate intellect and physical strength, a tough combination to pull off, while Jason Leigh is terrifyingly serene. Rodriguez, in stark contrast to her Jane the Virgin roots, was born to play an action heroine. But their confident exteriors mask complicated inner angst; this is considered a suicide mission — no one, save for Kane, has ever returned — and these women each have their own reasons for being there.