Having five female leads would be enough to make Alex Garland's mesmerising work of science fiction, based on the first novel in Jeff VanderMeer's Southern Reach trilogy , stand out in a genre that has traditionally been, and mostly remains, white male-centric. But part of what makes Annihilation truly remarkable is that while it acknowledges that groundbreaking aspect, it also allows its characters to transcend their gender, avoiding turning them into token pawns in the fight for broader female representation onscreen. But that in itself is a feminist act: Women — and particularly women of color — starring in a complex, big-budget studio sci-fi film that isn't just about them being women, but rather, encourages them to be more.