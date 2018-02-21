What's more, the characters' motivations are murky. Nash is your average spy action hero: he drinks a little too much, works out his stress by swimming, and has a thing for nubile blond women. Except — shocker — he cares about his assets. So much so that, for much of the movie, we're asked to seriously ponder whether or not Dominika could really be willing to defect on his word alone, thus becoming a double agent. I get it — spy movies have always relied on a foundation of romance. But this one doesn't quite sell the chemistry between Lawrence and Edgerton. After a couple of flirty back and forths and one night together, we're meant to believe that this is true love? James Bond has had longer dalliances with disposable not-quite-Bond-girls.