We Wish We Could Unsee This Nail Art Inspired By Kylie's Baby

After Jesus was born, his mom put him in a manger, where shepherds, sheep, angels, donkeys, and perhaps even an ox all gathered to look upon him; after Stormi Webster was born, her mom, Kylie Jenner, put her photo on Instagram, where her very first baby photo earned 17,280,522 likes — nearly 700 times the current population of Bethlehem. Really puts things into perspective.
But while Stormi might not be the central figure of one of the world's major religions (yet), she does have lots of fans, and, kind of like Jesus, some of her more creative fans choose to honour her in strange ways. Russian nail-salon chain Nail Sunny drew inspiration from Stormi's very first baby photo for one of their recent tutorials — and the manicure is quite possibly as strange an homage as it gets.
A timelapse video shows the monstrosity, a three-dimensional likeness of Stormi's barely-formed hand clutching Kylie's well-manicured thumbnail, being assembled, tiny finger by tiny finger. The results are even more deeply unsettling than the suspense of going months upon months without knowing whether the youngest spawn of America's favourite reality-TV family was with child or not.
More unsettling still, the video has racked up over 1.7 million views in the last three days... though, to be fair, that doesn't seem like much when you consider that the "home movie" Kylie shared on YouTube after she announced Stormi's birth has almost 60 million. It's a weird world we're living in. Almost makes you yearn for the good old days of sheep in mangers and virgin births.
