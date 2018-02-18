Kate Beckinsale Reveals The Secret To A Movie-Worthy Bubble Bath

We can always count on Kate Beckinsale to tell it like it is. She's basically the Quincy Jones of British leading ladies — at least when it comes to blowing the whistle on behind-the-scenes movie magic.
In an Instagram post that will have us reconsidering every single cinematic scene involving a bathtub, the Underworld actress let her followers in on a little secret about how bubble baths stay foamy and fresh on the big screen. Spoiler: It involves a burly man's hand and, not, like, an extra scoop of Mr. Bubbles.
"In case you were wondering how bubble baths stay bubbly on film sets," she captioned a video of her mid-soak on an unidentified set. "Just like regular baths — just with more heavily tattooed stuntmen and flapping."
Sure enough, stuntman Brendon Groenewald can be seen whipping the bath's bubbles into a foamy frenzy. For Beckinsale's sake, we hope she's got a secret swimsuit on, and that her skin hasn't gone all pruny from soaking in tepid water for take after take.
Anyway, that's the magic of film-making for you: cold water, limp bubbles, human whirlpool jets, and not a Lush bath bomb in sight. Spare a thought for Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman AND Notting Hill, Margot Robbie in The Big Short, Julianne Moore in The Kids are All Right, and Al Pacino in Scarface. Heroes, each and every one.
Stay tuned for Beckinsale's next big Hollywood exposé, which we can only hope will dig deep into why film and TV characters always wake up looking like they've spent an hour with a makeup artist. Enquiring minds want to know.
