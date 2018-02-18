Adam Rippon Takes A Pass On NBC Job To Walk In The Olympics Closing Ceremony

Update: Sorry NBC, but Rippon has chosen to support Team USA over headlining primetime.
Though NBC announced that Rippon would join them as a correspondent in, per Vulture, a now-deleted tweet, Rippon took to Twitter to reverse course on Sunday night.
"I am flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent for them here in PyeongChang," Rippon wrote. "Doing this would require me to leave Team USA and move out of the Olympic Village. I don't want to do that so I had to declined the opportunity. I love being on Team USA and representing our country. My teammates were there for me during my events, and now I NEED to be there for them. I look forward to being with them, and I’m very excited for the rest of the competition. Go Team USA!!!"
Advertisement
And, Rippon said he didn't actually know about the offer until he read about it...on Twitter.
I am flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent for them here in PyeongChang. Doing this would require me to leave Team USA and move out of the Olympic Village. I don't want to do that so I had to declined the opportunity.— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 19, 2018
I actually found everything out about the offer via twitter HAHA ?? 2018 is wild girl— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 19, 2018
There's always 2022, right?
This story was originally published on February 18, 2018.
Adam Rippon, the first openly gay Winter Olympian, has been a Team USA fan favourite thanks to his bronze medal-worthy skills on the ice and his mutual appreciation tweet-offs with Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears. He's also been a vocal critic of Vice President Mike Pence and the Trump administration's treatment of the LGBTQ community. The 28-year-old athlete declined Pence's request to meet and has said he will boycott an Olympian visit to the White House.
Now he's got another big distinction to add to his resume: on-air personality.
USA Today Sports reports that NBC has hired the U.S. figure skater as a correspondent for the remainder of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The Winter Games will end next Sunday 25th February.
An NBC spokesman confirmed that Rippon will present Olympics content across the network's television, digital, and social media platforms.
With any luck, the new job will have him interacting with fellow NBC correspondents like Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, who has spent her time in South Korea cutting it up with commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.
We'd also like to put in an official request for more Britney Spears content. There's still time for her to book an international flight and arrange some sort of skate-off soundtracked to "Toxic."
Better yet? Perhaps Rippon will be able to use his platform to continue speaking out in support of LGBTQ rights. Bonus: It's bound to really annoy les infants terribles Donald Trump, Jr. and Bristol Palin.
Advertisement