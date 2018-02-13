The longest stretch of Best Director and Best Picture linking up occurred between the years 1957 to 1966, though the phenomenon has continued steadily throughout Oscars history. From 1990 to 1997, a Best Director win seemed to automatically mean the movie would also win Best Picture (from Kevin Costner's Dances With Wolves to James Cameron's Titanic). Another similar streak occurred between 2007 and 2011, beginning with Martin Scorsese's The Departed and ending with Michel Hazanavicius’ The Artist.