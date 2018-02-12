Reese Witherspoon & Olympian Adam Rippon Just Made Their Friendship Twitter Official

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is having the best time at the Olympics. However, scoring a medal for Team USA isn't his only goal this year. Mostly, the athlete just wants to make Reese Witherspoon proud.
This beautiful friendship started where endless celebrities have first made one another's acquaintance: on Twitter. The Big Little Lies star took to the social media platform to share her love for Rippon, who returned to the Olympics this year after being an alternate in the 2010 games in Vancouver.
"Reason #1 to Watch #WinterOlympics2018: ADAM RIPPON @Adaripp," tweeted the Oscar winner.
Rippon may be an Olympic athlete (and one of Twitter's favourites at that), but even he lost it when he saw the love from the actress.
"WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon," tweeted Rippon. "Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts?"
Reason #1 to Watch #WinterOlympics2018 :— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 7, 2018
ADAM RIPPON @Adaripp
WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ❤️❤️❤️ Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018
Rippon, who scored a bronze medal for Team USA despite many people claiming online that he was unfairly robbed of a higher medal given his stellar performance, was later interviewed by NBC about his Olympic experience. He couldn't help but namecheck Witherspoon.
"There are so many emotions when I step onto the ice," Rippon told the outlet. "I want to represent my country to the best of my abilities. I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud."
So, @RWitherspoon, did @Adaripp make you proud? pic.twitter.com/CgMSzm1COg— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
Fortunately, it sounds like he did!
"Oh @Adaripp, you make me so proud! Keep making us all so happy!," tweeted Witherspoon in response to the interview.
Oh @Adaripp ,you make me so proud ! Keep making us all so happy! https://t.co/XXzaXDpUAG— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 12, 2018
Hmm, does Big Little Lies season 2 need to fill a role for an ice skating coach? Once Rippon is back from the winter games, he might appreciate spending some time in sunnier Monterey.
Rippon's interactions with Witherspoon aren't the only reason the figure skater is making headlines outside of his sport. The athlete, who came out in 2015, is one of the first openly gay skaters in the sport.
"For me, being gay is so not a big deal," he told the Wall Street Journal. "But I wanted to be out, and I wanted to share my story, because I know that’s not a luxury that everybody else has. And being out and being visible can help make the journey a lot easier for somebody else."
That's the kind of attitude everyone should be proud of.
