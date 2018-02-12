Zhubin Parang, the head writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, noted that it's not just about writing, but the writers themselves. "You want to make sure that whenever you're writing these kinds of stories, that the women's perspective is also taken into account, which is why we also make sure the women on our staff — not just the writers, but the production staff, the crew, are all able to pitch in their own ideas about what's happening and what we can say about it," he explained. When The Daily Show gave its take on Weinstein in October, Noah handed the mic to Michelle Wolf, one of the show's correspondents.