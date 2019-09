The film will be directed by David Michôd (Animal King, War Machine), who was also a co-writer along with actor Joel Edgerton (The Gift, Red Sparrow — yes, the Loving star is also a talented screenwriter). Robert Pattinson also appears to be attached to the project as a yet-to-be announced character. And just to add a little more fuel to the fire: in 2016, when the writing pair was still working on the script, Edgerton described the film as "Game of Thrones meets Shakespeare" with " some parts our own imaginings, our own creative license ." This film will also reunite Michôd with the production company he worked on War Machine with, Plan B, which happens to be owned by one Brad Pitt. So, yes, Pitt and Chalamet will hang out and we will require photos.