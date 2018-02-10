I can tell I’m getting older because while I was watching Fifty Shades Freed I was getting turned on by the house and car he gave her rather than the sex scenes LOL— fresita (@vnehernandez) February 10, 2018
Out of everything in Fifty Shades Freed the scene where Jamie Dornan sings is possibly the most cringe— Kitty Kat (@Kathleen_horanx) February 9, 2018
Extremely dissapointed with Fifty Shades Freed. Appalling acting and more cheese than a Dominoes pizza #FiftyShadesFreed #dontbother #iwantmytennerback— Victoria Thompson (@Hunny_V_) February 9, 2018
Fifty Shades Freed has everything:— Sarah (@Cinesnark) February 9, 2018
Bizarre Insults (SHIT-COLORED CAR)
Boring Missionary Sex
Travel Ads
All The Montages
Cologne Ad Acting
KIDNAPPING
People With High-Powered Jobs Who Do No Actual Work
Did I Mention SHIT-COLORED CARhttps://t.co/RLhDTOZbOs // @LaineyGossip
Fifty shades Freed is filled with bad acting. The only reason I watch these movies is bc I like at all the wealthy mans expensive assets and designer fashion. Plus his upper body isn’t bad. Everything else about the movie is lame, and to think some people actually like the sex.— Tiera Perry (@Ms_Spalding) February 9, 2018
Fifty Shades Freed is literally one of the worst movies I have ever seen..— gabs (@gabby_rossi) February 10, 2018
These sex scenes, man... A combo of no chemistry and really boring. I feel like I could watch them with my dad and not even feel remotely embarrassed.— Samantha? (@Fragile_Fighter) February 10, 2018
I watched FIFTY SHADES FREED last night, it wasn't very good despite Dakota Johnson working her ass off as she has done the whole franchise. So many plot holes, cheesy moments and contrivancies. Rita Ora is as good at acting as Cara Delevingne. 4/10.— The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar (@emmabung) February 10, 2018
fifty shades freed was so good. that book was my absolute favorite so that might be why i loved it so much but man ? they finally got their on screen chemistry right and the acting didn’t make me cringe ?— ? (@asvpxdeja) February 9, 2018
#FiftyShadesFreed is the best entry in the series. I applaud Dakota Johnson for committing to this role and never phoning in her performance! As always, she’s the best in show. Music was fantastic. I didn’t hate it!— Joshua Gannon (@blueyedguy86) February 9, 2018