Fergie Responds To Video Of Quentin Tarantino Biting & Bruising Her

On Thursday, Jezebel posted a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Planet Terror in which Grindhouse co-director Quentin Tarantino can be seen biting Fergie, who has a role in the film. Tarantino was participating in the scene to help Fergie's performance, and ended up giving her a bruise that she later shows the camera.
"As I was filming the scene where the zombies attack me, Quentin really got into it," she says in the interview. "I think he had a lot of fun with that."
"It wasn’t that bad," Planet Terror director Robert Rodriguez says in the clip. "It wasn’t like a bite, she wasn’t bleeding or anything. Certainly you felt some teeth on flesh. It happens, people get into the role."
Advertisement
However, in light of recent controversy surrounding the director after actress Uma Thurman revealed a dangerous accident that occurred on the set of Kill Bill, the behind-the-scenes footage takes on a different light. Thurman had refused to do her own stunts on set because she was nervous about the reliability of a car Tarantino wanted her to drive.
"Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director," Thurman told the New York Times. "He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared. He said: ‘I promise you the car is fine."
Ultimately, the car crashed.
"When I came back from the hospital in a neck brace with my knees damaged and a large massive egg on my head and a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset," Thurman remembers. "Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn’t feel he had tried to kill me." Tarantino called the incident with Thurman "one of the biggest regrets" of his career.
However, Fergie told Entertainment Tonight that her experience with Tarantino does not fall into that category. The singer also made a point to show support for all the women coming out with their own stories of misconduct.
"That was a long time ago, first of all," she told the outlet. "First off, I just wanna say I stand with victims everywhere, no matter what genre, race, gender, age. I stand with victims, period, and I don’t want to take away from anyone’s story. That just wasn’t my story. We were just kind of having banter like I did with the Black Eyed Peas on tour, and we were having a little bit of fun."
Advertisement
Refinery29 has reached out to Fergie for comment.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement