"I’m guessing on this, but let’s say we were going to do the car from east to west? Could we go from west to east? It didn’t affect the shot. I didn’t see how it would affect anything. A straight road is a straight road," Tarantino explained, giving his thought process on the day of the accident. But, going in the other direction, there was a small swerve in the road that caused Thurman to lose control of the car. After the accident, Tarantino said, they discovered a number of factors that might have caused the crash. He said the road had more sand in it than anticipated. And, by mounting a heavy camera on the back of the car, a renovated Karmann Ghia, the car's balance had been disrupted.