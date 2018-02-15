Aldi Has Launched A Range Of Super Affordable Homeware (& It's Delightful!)

Affordable homeware is fast becoming a very competitive game. Not so good for brands, but very good for people like us who want our homes to look beautiful but are so broke from paying just to live there that we haven't got the money to spend on the inside.
Now, budget supermarket Aldi has thrown its hat in the ring and released a line of interiors products that look way more expensive than they really are.
In terms of style, Aldi's gone down the muted, minimalist, Scandinavian route, although the collection is rich with textures in the form of shag rugs and furry pillows. Our top picks are a very handsome set of nesting marble tables and a tripod floor lamp, which will add a touch of class to even the most lived-in of living rooms.
Click through to see the collection.