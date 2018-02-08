Salma Hayek Felt Guilty For Not Writing Her Harvey Weinstein Story Earlier, But She Shouldn't

"Mr. Weinstein apologizes for his boorish behavior following a screening of Frida prompted by his disappointment in the cut of the movie — and a reason he took a firm hand in the final edit. However, his conflict was with Julie Taymor not Ms. Hayek. Mr. Weinstein never fought with Ms. Hayek on set and this comment does not reflect how he feels about her; he doesn’t recall ever saying such an awful thing... Mr. Weinstein deeply apologizes to Ms. Hayek for any pain she has suffered as a result of his behavior or comments. Mr. Weinstein has great respect for her as an actress and a producer and thinks there are many more [films like Frida] for her to produce in the future and that she doesn’t need anyone to help her — she's terrific by herself."