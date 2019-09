Jamie Dornan On Being Freed From The Fifty Shades Franchise

"A little bit different, but I'm not sure it's all down to just the sex of the director. They're just different people, and have a slightly different vision and approach to it. I think it was really hard for [James] Foley to come in, and kind of honour what Sam [Taylor-Johnson] had done on the franchise as it was already up and running. It's a tricky thing for a director to come in, and get up on a ship that's already started sailing. He just had a different energy. And the sex stuff — by this second film, which we shot back to back, Dakota and I had a good sort of idea of what approach worked for us, and so we were able to put our own sort of stamp on that and help those days go in a way that satisfied everyone. So it was totally different thing that we had with Sam, but I don't think it was based on the fact that one was a man and one was a woman."