Jamie Dornan On Being Freed From The Fifty Shades Franchise

"Just to satisfy the fans. I don't think there is ever a stronger example of movies that are made for the fans than this. Without the however many million people reading the books, we're not making the movies; without their support for the first and second movie we're not making the third. The appetite and the very intense desire from the fans was what made these happen. When we signed on, the books were controversial, they weren't for everyone. There are lots of people who have very negative things to say about the books, about the content about the way they are written. [But] there are tons of people who are totally totally obsessed, it affects them in a very unique strong way, [so we knew what we were] getting into, and we knew that we would make the films and [they] would satisfy millions and millions of fans. And [we] also knew that they would attract criticism, but that's life."