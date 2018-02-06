The Bachelor Season 22, Episode 6 Recap: Two Girls, One Bach

"Did you see her face?" she says, talking about Kendall when they found out they're going on a two-on-one. Both women are in a pitiable situation: Forced to go on a date with a semi-animated raisin in Paris, and forced to pretend they're invested in it all. But Krystal maintains a weird sort of integrity, keeping her cool despite the collapsing ash around her. Arie ultimately sends Krystal home — oh, did you forget about Arie? Because I did, too, during this date. — and whisks Kendall to the top of the Eiffel Tower. Kendall's chances are still very slim, so it's not as if this win was a real coup for her. And Krystal's exit is more heart-wrenching than anything Kendall ever did. Like others before her, Krystal expresses something universal on her way out: She just wants to feel accepted. And that didn't happen here.