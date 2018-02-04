Logan Paul Dramatically Announced His Comeback & The Backlash Is Fierce

No one asked for Logan Paul to announce his comeback, but darn it, we're getting one anyway. The embattled YouTube vlogger refuses to go quietly into the night. His apology tour included a stop on Good Morning America, in which he told Michael Strahan that "everything happens for a reason" (the reason being so that Paul could "learn from it and spread the message the right way," because he continues to make this about himself!). He posted a video on Twitter yesterday simply titled "The Return."
"The Return" is filmed like an action flick trailer, with a dramatic voiceover narrating, "one man — well, one boy. One boy who is also a giant choach. The legend, the myth, the maverick." Paul is seen climbing out of rocks, sporting a long beard to indicate that he's been in a cave for a long time. Oh, brother.
Do we want this? Do we need this? After all, it's only been a little over a month since Paul lit the internet aflame with a video of the body of a suicide victim. In our opinion, a month isn't sufficient time for Paul to stage his dramatic return. That's not even enough time for him to grow a beard, let alone the dramatic Gandalf facial hair he's sporting in the video. A bit of time in internet jail never hurt anyone, and some reflection might help the star realise that brand needs a serious revamping. His attempt to become an advocate for suicide awareness was met with mixed results, with our own Kathryn Lindsey writing of Paul's video that "even in the midst of this selfless act, the video is still all about him."
The backlash, as expected, was immediate and fierce. Users wondered if Paul really learned his lesson, if he's truly sorry, and why he continues to be a part of the cultural conversation after displaying such egregious insensitivity.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
