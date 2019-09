Logan Paul Dramatically Announced His Comeback & The Backlash Is Fierce

Do we want this? Do we need this? After all, it's only been a little over a month since Paul lit the internet aflame with a video of the body of a suicide victim. In our opinion, a month isn't sufficient time for Paul to stage his dramatic return. That's not even enough time for him to grow a beard, let alone the dramatic Gandalf facial hair he's sporting in the video. A bit of time in internet jail never hurt anyone, and some reflection might help the star realise that brand needs a serious revamping. His attempt to become an advocate for suicide awareness was met with mixed results, with our own Kathryn Lindsey writing of Paul's video that "even in the midst of this selfless act, the video is still all about him."