Lorde Shut Down All That Grammys Chatter With One Perfect Tweet

If you tuned into the 2018 Grammy awards on Sunday night, you may have noticed that Lorde, the only woman nominated for Album Of The Year, didn't show off her signature dance moves and silky vocals on stage at Madison Square Garden.
According to Variety, Lorde was the only Album Of The Year nominee who wasn't offered the opportunity to perform solo. Instead, they asked if she'd join other artists in performing a tribute to honour legendary rock 'n' roller Tom Petty, who died late last year. Unsurprisingly, Lorde passed on the opportunity and spent the night watching three other nominees from her category — Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino — while sipping out of her fashionable flask. To make matters worse, the flu kept Lorde from singing at the VMAs. It's like she just can't catch a break.
Many fans were angry about this seeming injustice and tweeted things like, "She was snubbed & it's really unfair." Rather than trash the Recording Academy, Lorde tweeted out the perfect message to everyone who wished they'd gotten to see her sing one of her hits from Melodrama.
"If you're debating whether or not I can murder a stage... come see it for urself," she posted along with a link to her tour dates.
IF YOU’RE DEBATING WHETHER OR NOT I CAN MURDER A STAGE... COME SEE IT FOR URSELF ?https://t.co/BeS8VYTynn— Lorde (@lorde) January 29, 2018
Lorde's response was incredibly mature, especially considering the Grammys' long history of shoving women like her to the side — Glamour reports that since 1959 women have made up only 21% of the overall nominees, a statistic that should make your blood boil. Honestly, it's hard to think of anyone who would fault her for firing off an angry tweet storm.
But, as many of her fans know, rash behaviour isn't really in her nature. Even last night as she watched the Recording Academy honour her male peers, Lorde remained engaged and respectful, letting her outfit do all of the talking. While many attendees wore white roses to bring attention to the #TimesUp movement, Lorde had an excerpt from feminist author Jenny Holzer sewn onto the back of her stunning red Valentino gown.
May this be the year Lorde's apocalypse will finally bloom, and may we all aspire to mirror her maturity and strength in our own lives.
